Watch Beyoncé Flex Her Humanitarian Muscle in a Skintight Marc Bouwer Gown

It seems that Beyoncé‘s mission in life is to humbly prove that she’s just better than all of us — and she’s done it again. At the United Nations General Assembly for World Humanitarian Day, Queen Bey pulled out all the stops and performed her latest single, a touching ballad called “I Was Here.”

In front of an enormous screen that depicted various humanitarian efforts in times of international crisis, Beyoncé sang her heart out in a white sparkly Marc Bouwer gown that hugged her curves in the most intimate and perfect way, kind of the way we creepily imagine she cradles Blue Ivy at night.

Anyway, watch the video above and get ready to bask in her continued perfection.