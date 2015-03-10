Hilarious: Watch Bette Midler Sing Kim Kardashian’s Tweets

Bette Midler might have sold 30 million albums, won three Grammys, and starred in the greatest chick flick of all time (ahem, “Beaches”), but we think last night might have been the iconic entertainer’s finest—or at least funniest—musical moment.

Midler looked to Kim Kardashian as her muse on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” turning the reality star’s silliest and most vapid tweets into showtunes. With deep and philosophical lyrics like, “Ugh I hate falling asleep with all my makeup on” and “I never thought I would ever say this … But I’m wearing flats today,” Midler made Kim’s tweets sound even more ridiculous—and hilarious.

Have a watch: