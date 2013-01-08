Watch: Inside Our #BestNightEver Event in Miami (Plus, Subscribe To Our Rooftop Party Playlist!)

Last month we welcomed over 1,000 people to Gale South Beach to celebrate StyleCaster’s “Miami’s 20 Most Stylish”, at Art Basel Miami (check out a recap and photos from the event here).

Heading back to the cold weather of New York was not only a shock to the body but also led to the realization that the rooftop shin-digs we enjoyed during the summer are out of the picture for at least the next few months.

Fear not! We’re re-living the stellar outfits, clear-watered pools, art, and let’s not forget the music, from all the warm-weather festivities. Inspired by both of our DJs from our fabulous evening in Miami, Paul Sevigny and The Misshapes, we’ve rounded up some tracks that bring us back to those Miami heat nights. Click below to subscribe to our Master Playlist to a Rooftop Party and don’t forget to check out our recap video from the event above!

Subscribe to our playlist on Spotify now!