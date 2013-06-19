Watch: The Bentley Boys Still Rule 24 Hours of Le Mans

The historic 24 Hours of Le Mans car race is kicking off this Saturday in Le Mans, France. Now in its 90th year, the race is the world’s oldest active sports car race in endurance racing in the world. It is also one of the most challenging. Racing teams must balance speed with the ability to run for 24 hours (not an easy task). Race driver Derek Bell refers to as “like being a fighter pilot looking out on darkness.”

The Bentley Boys, a group of British motorists who drove Bentley sports cars, put the race on the map, winning four consecutive victories from 1927 to 1930.

Bentley has just released a video celebrating the history of 24 Hours of Le Mans, The Bentley Boys, and its historic win in 2003 after a hiatus from the race. Watch the video below to learn about the car race and to find out why The Bentley Boys “lived faster than they drove” and continue to capture the imagination of motorists around the world.

