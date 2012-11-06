Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Casting For The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

There are models and then there are Victoria’s Secret models. With the highly anticipated annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show hitting the runway tomorrow, we’re already keeping track of which fresh faces (Cara and Jourdan, we’re looking at you) will be hitting the runway this year. For many upstart models, a walk down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk can be a massive career move, making the event a lot more than just a fashion show.

Elle went behind-the-scenes to check out just what goes into selecting these leggy ladies who are strut-worthy enough to hit the VS catwalk. (Note: you might want to put down your morning bagel before watching the video.)

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage above and stay tuned for more coverage on the big event!