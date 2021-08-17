Here’s How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Summer of Drama

Paradise is back. If you want to know how to watch Bachelor in Paradise online for free, don’t sweat it because we have the secrets to watch this summer of drama at little to no cost.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff ofThe BachelorandThe Bachelorette, premiered on ABC in August 2021 and followed 30-plus Bachelor and Bachelorette alums as they looked for love in Mexico. The season, which is the first to air in two years due to the current health crisis, was filmed over the course of three weeks at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in June 2021.

In an interview with StyleCaster in October 2020, former host Chris Harrison revealed that there had been talks to film Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, but those plans were put on hold to focus on The Bachelorette season 16, which aired months behind schedule.

“Early on, we thought, ‘Hey. If this only lasts a couple weeks, we could still cram The Bachelorette in all in and make it all work and push Bachelor in Paradise,’” Harrison said at the time. “Quickly, we realized this is a much bigger problem and everything was going to have to take a back seat. We thought we might be lucky to just get The Bachelorette done. We realized Bachelor in Paradise was just going to go away for the summer. Unfortunately. It was just a casualty of this pandemic. Now we’re going to get into Matt James doing The Bachelor. That will put us back on schedule and hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open. We’ll have the vaccine and we can get back to our regular calendar.”

Of course, as Bachelor Nation members know, there will be more contestants who will join the cast at the beach in Mexico as filming continues. (We revealed who else is in the cast in the spoilers at the bottom of the article.) As Bachelor Nation members also know, host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in 2020 after his controversial comments about The Bachelor season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell‘s racism scandal. Instead, Bachelor in Paradise season 7 will be hosted by a rotating list of celebrities such as David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon.

“There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” Wells Adams, who returns as the bartender of BIP, told Us Weekly in July. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

So how can one watch Bachelor in Paradise online for free? Well, read on for how to stream BIP season 7 at little to no cost and not miss an episode of the romance, love, and, of course, drama.

When does Bachelor in Paradise air?

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise online for free

How can one watch Bachelor in Paradise online for free? Well, ahead are various free trials to do that. Just be sure to cancel your previous free trial and sign up for a free trial from a different service each week to maximize your cost-free viewing.

Hulu+ with Live TV is another solid option to watch Bachelor in Paradise. Service also offers a seven-day free trial, as well as more than 75 channels, including ABC, so subscribers can tune into Bachelor in Paradise live. Along with its channel selection, Hulu+ With Live TV also offers 50 hours of DVR footage, so fans can record Bachelor in Paradise in case they miss it when it airs. Hulu+ With Live TV also provides customers with access to Hulu, which has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and uploads new episodes the day after they air.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Sling is one of the more affordable options to watch Bachelor in Paradise live. The service offers more than 30 channels, including ABC, so subscribers can watch Bachelor in Paradise as it airs on TV. Though Sling doesn’t have a free trial, it does offer $10 for the first month, which is a steal compared to other live TV services. After the first month ends, subscriptions start at $35, which is still cheaper than many other services.

Price: $10 for the first month

Fubo is another option to watch Bachelor in Paradise. The service offers seven-day free trial, as well as one of the most expansive channel selections on the market, with more than 120 channels (in case you’re a fan of TV shows other than Bachelor in Paradise.) Along with its channel selection, Fubo also allows users to record 250 hours of DVR footage, in case you can’t catch Bachelor in Paradise when it airs.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $65 per month

Hulu is the most affordable option to watch Bachelor in Paradise if you can wait a day. The service offers a seven-day free trial and upload new episodes of ABC shows, including Bachelor in Paradise, less than 24 hours after they air live. Though you can’t watch episodes live (unless you subscribe to Hulu+ With Live TV), Hulu, which starts at $5.99 per month, is much more affordable than its live-TV counterparts for those who can wait to watch new episodes of their favorite shows.

Free trial: 30 days

Price: $5.99+ per month

