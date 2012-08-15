Watch Azealia Banks’ New Video For Fashion Ode “Van Vogue”

Azealia Banks is back with a new video, this one for “Van Vogue” — the song that’s actually featured in T by Alexander Wang’s fall campaign. As we’ve come to expect from the divine Miss Banks, the video features her quintessential trash-talking and vamping — all while wearing some seriously glamorous clothing.

She continues to up her fashion cred with references to brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Celine. Additionally, superstar stylist and Lady Gaga‘s BFF Nicola Formichetti (who also styled her “Liquorice” video) is responsible for her awesome outfits.

Despite initial skepticism on some of our parts regarding Azealia and her cavalier attitude, she has continued to prove herself as a credible voice in the crowded music scene. Watch the video above and let us know what you think of her latest work.