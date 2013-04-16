Watch: Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor on Her Personal Style, Fashion-Forward Parents

https://www.youtube.com/5o95ZDRhYKA

With spring officially upon us, we enlisted It-girl and model Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor to show off some of spring’s biggest fashion trends, from crop tops to ladylike dresses. Sporting a slew of high-style labels like Carven and Isabel Marant, de Cadenet Taylor demonstrates exactly why the fashion world is buzzing about her.

The 21-year-old beauty is a natural in front of the camera, and was happy to share some insight into her personal style, as well as the influence that her famous parents (Amanda de Cadenet and Duran Duran’s John Taylor) have had on her (much-photographed) sense of style.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at our shoot at Manhattan’s famed Gramercy Park Hotel, and let us know which look from the shoot is your favorite!

More on StyleCaster:

Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor Models Spring’s New Fashion Trends

Photo via Ben Fink Shapiro