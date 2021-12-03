You Can Bet Your Bottom Dollar There’s a Way to Watch ‘Annie Live!’ For Free—Here’s How

The sun will come out thanks to this Annie musical special—and what’s more, you don’t even have to wait until tomorrow to find out how to watch Annie Live! online for free.

The musical special, premiering on NBC, is an on-screen version of the Broadway musical of the same name. Annie, which premiered on Broadway in 1977 and won seven Tony Awards, is based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” by Harold Gray. The show follows the story of Annie, a young orphaned girl who is adopted by millionaire Oliver Warbucks, who vows to make Annie’s wish of finding her parents come true—much to the dismay of the sour orphanage owner, Miss Hannigan.

NBC’s special will mark the fourth on-screen adaptation of the musical in history, and it’s bound to be filled with surprises new and old. For everything there is to know about how to watch Annie Live! online for free, just keep on reading below.

When is Annie Live! airing?

Annie Live! airs live on NBC on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

So, is there a way to watch Annie Live! online for free? Yes! Ahead are some tips and hacks to stream Annie Live! at no extra cost, whether it’s live or the next day.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great way to watch Annie Live! online for free. The service offers over 75 live channels, including NBC to watch Annie Live! online for free with its seven-day free trial. In addition, you’ll have access to Hulu’s entire streaming library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, along with 50 hours of DVR. If you choose to stick with the service after your trial ends, you can expect to pay $65 per month—but if not, just make sure to cancel your subscription before your trial offer is up.

Fubo TV’s free trial is another option to watch Annie Live! online for free. Fubo TV currently offers a seven-day free trial, giving you access to over 100 channels, including NBC, where you can watch Annie Live! online for free as it airs live. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so just remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

If you don’t mind waiting an extra day to watch Annie Live! online for free, consider Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. Hulu uploads specials like Annie Live! the day after they air, so fans of the musical can easily catch up by the next morning. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Annie Live!—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch every episode of Annie Live! so far at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), this means you have access to yet another way to watch Annie Live! online for free. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. While Disney+ and ESPN are amazing streamers to have access to, the real perk here is Hulu as it’s where you can watch Annie Live! online for free the day after its airs. Verizon has a FAQ that explains how to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which you can check out here. Just as a heads up, the deal ends soon—so we recommend signing up now before it’s too late to watch Annie Live! online for free.

Peacock is another way to watch Annie Live! online. Though Peacock offers a free subscription, viewers will need to subscribe to one of Peacock’s paid plans to watch Annie Live!, making this an alternative option if you don’t mind paying a smaller monthly fee. Currently, the streamer offers Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (with no ads) for $9.99 per month, which gives you access to over 900 movies and 300 TV shows—including NBC’s Annie Live!.

Who is in the Annie Live! cast?

Celina Smith as Annie Bennett Warbucks

Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks

Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan

Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell

Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis

Alan Toy as Franklin Delano Roosevelt

McKenzie Kurtz as Star to Be

Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy

Audrey Cymone as Pepper

Cate Elefante as Kate

Felice Kakaletris as Molly

Sophie Knapp as July

