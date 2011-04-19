Watch Andrej Pejic Look Smokin’ Hot For Dossier Journal

The androgynous Andrej Pejic has made quite the name for himself by showing incredible versatility in modeling both men’s and women’s looks, but in the newest issue of Dossier Journal, he kicks his famous feminine side to the curb. Instead of his usual gender-bending, the model is all man in this video shot by Andrew Kuykendall, which is featured on Dossier‘s blog today. In the clip, he writhes around a hotel room shirtless with a female companion in a cloud of cigarette smoke and a drunken haze. Needless to say, it’s hot. Check out the full video below!

Photo: Andrew Kuykendall for Dossier Issue 7