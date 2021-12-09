Here’s How to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ For Free to See What Happens to Samantha in the ‘SATC’ Reboot

If you’re curious about why Samantha isn’t in the Sex and the City reboot, you may want to know how to watch And Just Like That online for free to see where Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are now—and why they’re not still friends with Samantha.

And Just Like That—whose full title is And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City—is a reboot of HBO’s Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book, Sex and the City, followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City. The show went on to win four Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001) and release two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In January 2021, HBO announced that a Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That, was in the works for HBO Max. The reboot sees the return of each of the main cast members—except Cattrall, who confirmed in 2017 that she had retired as Samantha amid her feud with SJP. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline (poop emoji) storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” Cattrall tweeted at the time after rumors that she was the reason a third Sex and the City movie was cancelled. In an interview with Piers Morgan at the time, Cattrall also confirmed her feud with SJP and claimed her co-star “could have been nicer” when they worked together on the original Sex and the City series and two movies. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”​ She continued, “I don’t know what her problem is. I never have.”

While Cattrall isn’t back for the Sex and the City reboot, there is still a lot to watch in And Just Like That—including three new characters and what happened to Samantha. So how can one watch And Just Like That online for free? Read on for how to watch And Just Like That online for free even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

When does And Just Like That come out?

And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max on December 9, 2021, with the first two episodes.

How to watch And Just Like That online

And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

How to watch And Just Like That online for free

So how can one watch And Just Like That online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream And Just Like That at no cost—even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

How many episodes is And Just Like That?

There are 10 episodes in And Just Like That.

Who’s in the And Just Like That cast?

The And Just Like That includes three of the four main characters from Sex and the City: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw; Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes; and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. The And Just Like That cast also includes several new cast members, such as Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley; Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel; and Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz. See the full And Just Like That cast below.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Isaac Cole Powell as George

Brenda Vaccaro as Gloria Marquette

Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

LeRoy McClain as Andre Rashad Wallace

Julie Halston as Bitsy von Muffling

Chris Noth as Mr. Big /John James Preston

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt

Cree Cicchino as Luisa Torres

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Is there an And Just Like That season 2?

While And Just Like That season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, a source close to the show told The Daily Mail in November 2021 that a second season is planned with hopes that Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones. “We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one off, this will be a series,” the insider said. “It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.” The source continued, “We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise.”

The insider explained that And Just Like That decided to not kill off Samantha in case Cattrall wanted to return for the reboot in the future. “We get into her absence very quickly,”the source said. “Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship. ‘You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship…On set, Kim has been missed by everyone. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns.”

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, also told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021 that season 1 has an ending, but he’s open to a second season. “Everything I do, I always end,” he said. “I always leave a finished something. … So, there’s no crazy cliffhangers here. I’m just telling a story to see what it is.” He continued, “But of course, there’s interest [in doing more]. Everybody loves everything, in theory.” He also told Emmy magazine in November 2021 that there’s also the possibility of more And Just Like That seasons. “As we were working, it always felt like the beginning. It didn’t feel like a beginning, middle and an end,” he said. “So I think it’s possible to keep going — if we have enough good stories.”

And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO’s official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City‘s six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show’s shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts on how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really went on to never-been-told secrets about Carrie’s most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell is a must-read for any SATC superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.