Here’s How to Watch ‘American Idol’ For Free to See How Far Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Makes It

If you’re a longtime Idol fan, you may want to know how to watch American Idol online for free, so you don’t miss a second of season 18.

American Idol premiered on FOX in June 2002 with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman and judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. As fans know, Kelly Clarkson went on to win season 1 of American Idol and have incredible success with number one songs like “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “My Life Would Suck Without You.” Clarkson has also gone on to become a coach on Idol’s rival series, The Voice, as well as host her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. There have been many other successful artists from Idol as well, including Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Daughtry.

Over the years, Idol has changed a lot. Judges have come and gone. The show was even cancelled in 2016 and was revived on ABC in 2018. While there have been many changes to Idol over the years, there’s been a core base of loyal fans who tune in every week to watch hopefuls from across the country compete to be America’s next pop star. Ahead is how to watch American Idol online for free, so you don’t miss a moment of TV premier reality TV singing competition. (Spoiler: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway is on this season, so tune in to see how far she makes it in the competition.)

When does American Idol season 18 premiere?

American Idol season 18 premieres Sunday, February 14, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

When is American Idol on?

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch American Idol online for free

There are various free trials to watch American Idol online for free, if you don’t have cable. If you already have a cable provider, you can go to ABC’s website, sign into that provider and watch American Idol at the time above. Otherwise, here are three free trials that you can sign up for to watch American Idol online for free. Just make sure to set a reminder for when the free trial ends, so you avoid being charged.

Hulu+ With Live TV: Sign up for a Hulu+ With Live TV account and watch American Idol on ABC. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $54.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch American Idol on ABC. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch American Idol on ABC. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

