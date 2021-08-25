Here’s How to Watch ‘American Horror Story,’ So You Don’t Miss the New ‘Double Feature’ Season

If you’ve never missed an AHS season, you may want to know how to watch American Horror Story online for free to catch the newest installment: American Horror Story: Double Feature.

American Horror Story premiered on FX in October 2011 as an anthology horror series, with each season conceived as a self-contained miniseries with a different storyline, characters and cast. The first season, Murder House, centered on a family who move into a house in Los Angeles in 2011 that’s haunted people who have died there. Since then, American Horror Story has released nine more seasons: Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984 and Double Feature, the newest installment that premiered on August 25, 2021.

Though each season features a new cast and new characters, there are several actors who have recurred throughout American Horror Story‘s history: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe. Other actors who have played multiple characters in the American Horror Story universe are Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, John Carroll Lynch, Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock and Jamie Brewer.

What is American Horror Story season 10 about?

American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th AHS season, premieres on August 25, 2021, and will air its finale on October 20, 2021. Unlike AHS past seasons, Double Feature is divided into two parts: Red Tide, which takes place “by the sea,” and Death Valley, which takes place “by the sand.”

Red Tide, which will be the first six episodes, follows a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter as they move to a fictional isolated beach town in Massachusetts for the winers. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents start to make themselves known. Death Valley will be the final four episodes.

When is American Horror Story season 10 on?

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. Double Feature premieres with two new episodes on August 25, 2021. After that, one new episode airs each week until the finale on October 20, 2021.

Who is in the American Horror Story season 10 cast?

The American Horror Story: Double Feature cast includes returning cast members like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe. See the cast below.

Part 1: Red Tide

Sarah Paulson as TB Karen

Evan Peters as Austin Sommers

Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardner

Lily Rabe as Doris Gardner

Frances Conroy as Belle Noir

Leslie Grossman as Ursula

Billie Lourd as Lark

Adina Porter as Chief Burelson

Angelica Ross as The Chemist

Macaulay Culkin as Mickey

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardner

Denis O’Hare as Holden

Chad Michaels

Spencer Novich as Pale Person

V Nixie as Pale Person

How to watch American Horror Story online for free

So how can one watch American Horror Story online for free? Ahead are various ways and free trials to watch American Horror Story online for free. Pro tip: Combine the free trials and set a reminder to cancel them before they end, so you can watch all eight weeks of American Horror Story for free.

The easiest way to watch American Horror Story online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with American Horror Story—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch American Horror Story before committing to a subscription. New American Horror Story episodes are available to stream on Hulu on Thursdays.

For those who want to watch American Horror Story online live either online or on their TV, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10, which is four weeks of new American Horror Story episodes.

Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and include FX to watch American Horror Story online.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch American Horror Stories online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch American Horror Story online for free.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch American Horror Story online for free live. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including FX to watch American Horror Story, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

For the best way to watch American Horror Story online for free live, sign up for both Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial and Fubo TV’s free trial. Both services offer seven-day free trials. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including FX to watch American Horror Story online, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends.

