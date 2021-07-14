There’s a New ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff & Here’s How to Watch It For Free—If You Dare

If you’re an AHS superfan, you may want to know how to watch American Horror Stories online for free. American Horror Stories, which premiered FX on Hulu on July 15, 2021, is a spinoff of American Horror Story.

Unlike the original series, which premiered on FX in 2011 and features a new plot each season, American Horror Stories is a weekly show that tells a different story each episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (who are also executive producers on the original series), the episodes are related to the themes of the OG show, such as a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and an apocalypse.

The trailer for American Horror Stories shows actress Amy Grabow playing Tipper Gore, the ex-wife of Al Gore, at an Infamous Parents Music Resource hearing in 1984. The hearing sought to put warning labels on explicit music. The trailer also starred names like Kaia Gerber, Charles Melton and Matt Bomer. A poster for American Horror Stories also saw the return of Rubber Man, the monster from season 1 of the original series.

How to watch American Horror Stories online for free

If you love American Horror Story, you may want to know how to watch American Horror Stories online for free. Ahead are two ways to stream the spinoff at no cost.

The easiest way to watch American Horror Stories online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with American Horror Stories—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch American Horror STories before committing to a subscription.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch American Horror Stories online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch American Horror Stories online for free. The package ends in May 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

American Horror Stories is available to stream on Hulu.