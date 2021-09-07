Here’s How to Watch ‘American Crime Story’ For Free to See the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal Reenacted

If you followed the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in 1998 (or read about it years later), you may want to know how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free to see the saga reenacted.

American Crime Story is a true crime anthology series executive produced by Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Ryan Murphy, who also created American Horror Story. The first season of American Crime Story, titled The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, aired in 2016 and followed NFL player O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder case on charges he killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. The second season of American Crime Story, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, premiered in 2018 and followed the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The third season of American Crime Story, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, premieres in September 2021 and follows the 1998 political sex scandal between 42nd President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Read on ahead for how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free and what to expect from the third season of the anthology series.

What is Impeachment: American Crime Story about?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s 2000 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which followed the 1998 political sex scandal between President Bill Clinton, who was 49 years old at the time, and White House internMonica Lewinsky, who was 22 years old. The scandal involved claims that Clinton and Lewinsky had a sexual relationship between 1995 and 1997. Clinton responded to the allegations in a televised speech in 1998 where he stated, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” The scandal also led to charges of perjury and the impeachment of Clinton in 1998 by the U.S. House of Representatives. After a 21-day senate trial, Clinton was acquitted on all impeachment charges of perjury.

According to Impeachment: American crime Story’s press release, the show is described as a “a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.”

When is Impeachment: American Crime Story on?

Impeachment: American Crime Story airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How many episodes is Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is 10 episodes. The show premieres on September 7, 2021, and will air its finale on Tuesday, November 9.

Who is in the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast?

Beanie Feldstein, who is known for her work in movies like Lady Bird and Booksmart, plays the lead role of Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Oscar-nominated actor Clive Owen plays President Bill Clinton, while four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton. Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for the first season of American Crime Story, plays civil servant Linda Tripp, who recorded Lewinsky’s confidential phone calls about her relationship with President Clinton.

See the full cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story below.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

Elizabeth Reaser as Kathleen Willey

Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan

Anthony Green as Vice President Al Gore

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

Colin Hanks as Mike Emmick

Taran Killam as Steve Jones

Fred Melamed as William H. Ginsburg

Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis

Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright

Jim Rash as Ken Bacon

Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr

Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala

Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan

Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum

Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal

George Salazar as George Conway

How to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free

So how can one watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free? Ahead are various ways and free trials to watch American Crime Story‘s Monica Lewinsky season without a TV. Tip: Combine the free trials and set a reminder to cancel them before they end, so you can watch all episodes of Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free.

The easiest way to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with American Crime Story—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch American Crime Story before committing to a subscription. New American Crime Story episodes are available to stream on Hulu on Thursdays.

For those who want to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online live either online or on their TV, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10, which is four weeks of new American Crime Story episodes.

Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and include FX to watch American Crime Story online.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch American Crime Story online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch American Crime Story online for free.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch American Crime Story online for free live. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including FX to watch American Crime Story, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

For the best way to watch American Crime Story online for free live, sign up for both Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial and Fubo TV’s free trial. Both services offer seven-day free trials. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including FX to watch American Crime Story online, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends.

