AMC Is Now Less Than $1 Per Month—Here’s How to Snag the Deal Before It’s Too Late

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that allows users access to hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows, including original programs like Better Call Saul and Kevin Can F*** Himself. AMC+ also allows users to access content from AMC’s sister networks such as BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as affiliated streaming services like Sundance Now, IFC Unlimited and Shudder, a streaming service dedicated to horror, supernatural and thriller movies.

How much does AMC+ cost?

AMC+ costs $8.99 per month. The service doesn’t include ads and doesn’t offer any other price tiers.

How to watch AMC+ for free

AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial, which users can sign up for on Sling, AppleTV, the Roku Channel and YouTube TV. While not free, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can sign up for the first two months of AMC+ for 99 cents (!!!) from June 14 to June 22. After those two months end, customers will need to pay $8.99 per month to continue their AMC+ subscription.

Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the AMC+ sale can sign up for a free trial and add AMC+ for just 99 cents. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

