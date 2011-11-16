Watch: Alexander McQueen Backstage Festivities

We’re suckers for anything backstage at StyleCaster. We love sneak peeks into our favorite designer’s studio or even what Oprah looks like without her makeup (we live for her road trips with Gayle!). So, when we discovered this video of the backstage craziness before the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2012 show, we were totally hooked.

First of all, we don’t even want to know how long (or painful) it must have taken the hair stylists to braid, and twist and set those insane ‘dos. We were floored by the intricate headpieces — being finished backstage at that! Seriously, we can’t imagine working on such sick pieces in such a chaotic atmosphere. It’s an awesome way to see firsthand all that goes into the execution of what appears to be magic.

With Sarah Burton as the Creative Director, the film becomes almost Sundance-worthy with vignettes of models transforming into these wonderful creatures. Check it out and let us know what you think! Which other designers would you like to see offer backstage videos?