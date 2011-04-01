Watch Agyness Deyn Stare Down Wildlife in Music Video

You can add video vixen to Agyness Deyn‘s lofty list of careers including internet entrepreneur and model. Deyn looks wickedly badass holding a giant owl, a cute cartoon animal that I’ve heard is actually rather scary, in Woodkid’s new video for their jam, Iron, which I’m about to buy right now.

The video, directed by Yoann Lemoine, styled by Ellen Af Geijerstam, makes for a really cool narrative, all in black in white, featuring medieval battle scene imagery, a really mad dog, and a woman in some kind of mausoleum. In short, I like it, and Deyn proves once again, she’s way more than a pretty face.

Woodkid – Iron from WOODKID on Vimeo.