Here’s How to Watch Adele’s CBS Concert For Free, So You Don’t Miss Her Perform Her New Songs

Just ahead of the release of her new album, Adele is sitting down for her very own CBS special, titled Adele One Night Only, to discuss and perform selections of her latest music—and already, fans are wondering if there’s a way to watch Adele One Night Only online for free. Even if you’re a cord-cutter, you have options.

Adele One Night Only marks the British singer’s first-ever televised special in honor of her new album, 30, out on November 19, 2021. The “Easy on Me” singer is expected to deliver “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years” after her long hiatus from music, as well as some of her “chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs,” according to a press statement by CBS. But that’s not all fans can expect to see from Adele One Night Only.

The special, which was filmed in Los Angeles, will also see Adele sitting down with none other than Oprah Winfrey to discuss her new record and more. Their wide-ranging conversation will reportedly tackle subjects such as the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki, her experience raising their son and her weight loss, among other topics. Now that you have an idea of what to expect, keep reading below to check out everything there is to know about ways to watch Adele One Night Only online for free.

When is Adele’s One Night Only special?

Adele One Night Only will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The two-hour event is scheduled to end at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

How to watch Adele’s One Night Only special for free

So, how can one watch Adele: One Night Only online for free without a TV or access to CBS? Ahead, we’ve included some ways to watch Adele’s One Night Only special on CBS with free trial offers at no extra cost to viewers. Keep on scrolling to find out your options.

One of the best ways to watch Adele’s One Night Only special on CBS is with a Paramount+ free trial. The service, which used to be known as CBS All Access, starts at $6 per month, however, new subscribers can access a 30-day free trial to stream Paramount networks, like CBS, so they can watch Adele’s One Night Only special for free. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the free trial offer is up to avoid being charged any fees.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great option to watch Adele’s One Night Only special. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live and local channels—including CBS, where you can watch Adele’s One Night Only special for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month, so be sure to cancel before your trial ends if you don’t want to keep the subscription.

Another way to watch Adele One Night Only online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including CBS to watch every moment of Adele’s One Night Only special online for free. If you decide not to stick with the service after seven days, be sure to cancel your trial ahead of time to avoid the monthly subscription fee of $65.

For those who want to watch Adele One Night Only online for free without jumping through all the hoops of a free trial, Sling is another great option. The streamer is currently offering a deal of one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, that make this $10 deal more than worthwhile. While both offer channels like CBS to watch Adele’s One Night Only special, Sling Blue would be our recommendation if you choose to subscribe. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange allows only one. Technically, users could split the cost of one month of Sling with two other people, so you can all stream Adele’s One Night Only special for just $3.33 per person.

