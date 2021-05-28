Here’s When You Can Watch ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ For Free, if You Can’t Make it to the Theaters

If you’re one of the millions of people who saw A Quiet Place in 2018, you may want to know how to watch A Quiet Place Part II online for free now that it’s out in theaters.

As fans know, A Quiet Place Part II is the sequel to A Quiet Place, a horror movie about a family and their mission to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind monsters attack anything they hear. Both the sequel and original film were written and directed by John Krasinski, who starred in the first movie alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. A Quiet Place Part II will see Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film as members of the Abbott family. (Spoiler alert: As viewers know, Krasinski’s character died in the first Quiet Place but is expected to appear in flashbacks in the sequel.)

A Quiet Place Part II will also introduce Cillian Murphy as a new character named Emmett, who he describes the “heart of the world” where the movie takes place. “For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up,” he told Total Film in 2020.

If you’re a fan of post-apocalyptic movies and the horror genre, A Quiet Place Part II may be the film for you. Ahead is how to watch A Quiet Place Part II online for free if you can’t make it to the theaters.

When does A Quiet Place Part II come out?

A Quiet Place Part II comes out in theaters on May 28, 2021.

Though A Quiet Place Part II will be released in theaters on May 28, 2021, it will be available to watch for free online—fans will just have to wait. In an earnings call in May, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed that Paramount blockbusters like A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical release. “And we will follow that with the Paw Patrol movie – a treat for families eagerly awaiting a feature-length version of the most popular pre-school characters in the world. In addition, new original movies like Paranormal Activity, and The In-Between will premiere on Paramount+ by the end of ’21,” he said.

This means that A Quiet Place Part II will likely be available to stream on Paramount+ around July 12, 2021, though an official date hasn’t been confirmed. As for how to watch Paramount+ online for free, the service offers a seven-day free trial, which is enough for viewers to sign up to watch A Quiet Place Part II without committing. Although, if you do decide to keep your Paramount+ subscription, there are more than 8,000 hours of content to watch on the platform, from episodes of original series like The Good Fight to CBS shows like Love Island.

A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on Paramount+ later this year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.