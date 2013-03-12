Watch: Go Inside 350-Year-Old Italian Fabric Mill Vitale Barberis Canonico

J.Crew has a long history of sourcing from the best of the best (its cashmere, for instance, hails from Quarona, Italy) while keeping prices relatively low because of scale and by producing the goods in China (a value proposition that J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler isn’t shy about discussing).

The brand traveled to Biella, Italy to go inside the Vitale Barberis Canonico fabric mill, where the fabric for its Ludlow suiting is created. There are certainly some interesting facts to take away about the mill. It has been around since 1663, that’s 350 years! Workers in the mill are often second or third generation. The factory creates seven million meters of fabric each year, but each centimeter is looked over by a human eye.

Watch the video below to get a sense of Vitale Barberis Canonico’s history and level of craftsmanship. You may never look at a J.Crew suit the same way again.

