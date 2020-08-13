FRAME’s Wash & Go Silk Collection Just Made Laundry Like, 100 Times Easier

Silk is undeniably one of the most luxurious, chicest and sleekest fabrics available—but it can be so difficult to take care of. That is, of course, until now. Thanks to FRAME’s new washable silk collection, you can skip the dry cleaner and get way more use out of your silkiest wardrobe essentials. Forget saving a silk slip dress for a special occasion or only wearing a silk blouse when you have a really important meeting. FRAME’s latest collection gives us the ability to rock silk any day of the week. This is a major game-changer, folks.

Every wardrobe has room for a few silk pieces—especially when they’re washable basics that work as the beginning to any great ensemble. You can easily pair a silk midi skirt with your favorite graphic tee and sneakers for an effortlessly cool weekend look. Then, on Monday, swap the graphic tee with a cute blouse and replace the sneakers with kitten heels, and you’re ready to head into the office. Even if you spill a drink on your skirt on Saturday night, you’re still good to go for the week with FRAME’s wash and go silk collection. Just pop the skirt in the wash, and don’t worry about it. You’ll be looking chic AF come Monday.

In addition to the collection being ridiculously versatile and easy to clean, it’s also an extension of FRAME’s sustainable offerings. The new silk pieces are produced without the use of harmful dyes or chemicals and completely machine washable—so no contaminants from dry cleaning will ever get into your silks! With a full range of luxurious skirts, dresses, tanks and blouses, there’s seriously so much to love about this FRAME collection.

Starting at $195, the entire FRAME washable silk collection is available now. So if you’re ready to add some stunning—and machine-washable—silk pieces to your closet ASAP, you can start by perusing our picks below. Then, head over to the FRAME site to see the collection in its entirety. You won’t be able to resist treating yourself to one of these gorgeous pieces.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Silk Bias Maxi Dress

OK, this Silk Bias Maxi Dress just screams elegance. Whether you have a hot dinner date with bae or you’re headed to a bougie cocktail party, this maxi is a must-have.

2. Silk Bias Racer Tank

For a look you can easily dress up or down, try this Silk Bias Racer Tank in a classic black. Pair it with a simple pencil skirt for a workwear look, or use it to elevate your favorite jeans.

3. Silk Bias Midi Skirt

You’re sure to get so much use out of this Silk Bias Midi Skirt. It works well in most seasons, so you can choose to style it for warm weather with sandals and a tank or cooler temperatures with booties and a sweater.

4. Silk Bias Muscle Top

This easy and breezy Silk Bias Muscle Top is another great wardrobe basic. White goes with everything, and you can swap this stunner in where you might have originally worn a plain white tee. Elevated basics for the win.

5. Silk Bias Midi Skirt

Of course, if you’re not a fan of olive green, you can always opt for the Silk Bias Midi Skirt in a classic black. The possibilities with this skirt are truly endless, and you’ll definitely find ways to pair it with every top in your closet.

6. Perfect Shirt

No wardrobe should be without a classic white button down, and this silk Perfect Shirt is the ideal iteration. No need to send it to the dry cleaner after wearing, either. Just clean it in the washing machine, and you’re ready to rumble.