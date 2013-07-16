Warren Buffett Donates $2.6 Billion in Berkshire Hathaway Shares to Charity

Warren Buffett, the second richest American (behind Bill Gates) and the third richest man in the world, is also one of the world’s most charitable. The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has just given away 22,870,529 shares of class B common stock in Berkshire Hathaway, trading for about $115 per share, to charity. The charity that walked away with most of donation is The Gates Foundation, which was gifted shares worth around $2 billion.

Splitting the rest of the gift were the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named in honor of his late wife, and his children’s charities, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, his daughter Susan’s Sherwood Foundation, and his son Peter’s NoVo Foundation.

Buffett has pledged to give away 99 percent of his fortune, and has already given away nearly $20 billion, making him the second most generous person on the planet, behind his good friend Bill Gates, who has given away $28 billion.

Don’t think that Buffett will be hurting financially because of this massive gift—he’s still worth around $59 billion.

