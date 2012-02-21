Warning: Skinny Jeans May Be Hazardous To Your Health

You know those aches and pains you have after a long day in heels or the itchy sensation when you’ve been wearing your skinny jeans for a little too long? Turns out, certain clothes can actually be harmful to your health (and we don’t just mean tripping down the steps in a major pump).

In a recent review in the Wall Street Journal, certain favorite staples in just about any modern lady’s wardrobe were dissected by doctors. The experts recount all of the hazards we face just by pulling on tights or lugging around our bags that resemble luggage more than a sensible purse.

Some of the dangers were pretty familiar, but there were some definite wild cards in there too. Click through the slideshow to see just how dangerous your outfit may be.