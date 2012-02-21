Warning: Skinny Jeans May Be Hazardous To Your Health

You know those aches and pains you have after a long day in heels or the itchy sensation when you’ve been wearing your skinny jeans for a little too long? Turns out, certain clothes can actually be harmful to your health (and we don’t just mean tripping down the steps in a major pump).
In a recent review in the Wall Street Journal, certain favorite staples in just about any modern lady’s wardrobe were dissected by doctors. The experts recount all of the hazards we face just by pulling on tights or lugging around our bags that resemble luggage more than a sensible purse.
Some of the dangers were pretty familiar, but there were some definite wild cards in there too. Click through the slideshow to see just how dangerous your outfit may be.
Photo via Fashion Gone Rogue
Skinny Jeans: Not only can your fave skinnies cause nerve compression (that weird tingly feeling), according to the Archives of Internal Medicine your digestion can also be affected. Don't try to squeeze into your skinny jeans, if you're not feeling, well, skinny. You'll be more likely to suffer from heartburn and general discomfort just to name a couple potential problems.
Tights, Body Shapers, Etc: Not going to lie, we love how tights and other body smoothers can give us a slimmer silhouette. But apparently, these too can cause nerve compression issues and digestive issues.
According to the WSJ, "Shapers that compress the upper abdomen can also prevent the lungs from fully inflating, reducing oxygen intake, which can lead to lightheadedness." Whoa!
Bras: Ever feel like your bra is gaping a bit? Lingerie experts say that approximately 75% of women wear the wrong bra size. This can lead to back pain, lack of support or even cutting into your skin! Next time you're shopping, go on and get sized!
High Heels: This is pretty much a no brainer. We've all suffered through the painful aftermath of a night spent rocking sick pumps. But to get technical, aside from the regular bunions and blisters, you could even get a Freiberg Infraction (in which some foot bones die due to lack of circulation). Ouch!
Shoulder Bags: Yes, it totally feels necessary to carry around a book, iPad, makeup case, phone and the list goes on and on. You might start to think twice though after needing to visit a chiropractor due to having your back out of alignment. Food for thought my friends, food for thought.