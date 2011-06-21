StyleCaster
Share

Warm Weather Leather: A Trend for All Seasons

What's hot
StyleCaster

Warm Weather Leather: A Trend for All Seasons

Adam
by
Warm Weather Leather: A Trend for All Seasons
6 Start slideshow

Karen Elson recently stepped out in a leather pencil skirt, making the piece look both lady-like and summer appropriate with a sheer blouse. Elson isn’t the only celebrity braving the heat in leather that isn’t just your typical belt, bag or shoe.

Salma Hayek walked the Cannes red carpet in a Gucci red leather dress and other fashion followers have been wearing this usually cooler weather material into the summer months. Of course, no trend is safe from – or done as interestingly by – Lady Gaga who cleaned out the Versace archives of leather for her “Edge of Glory” video. We’ve collected some of our favorite leather looks for your viewing pleasure.

Is warm weather leather a trend you’ll be wearing this summer?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Karen Elson in Valentino.

Salma Hayek in Gucci.

Demi Moore wears the now-staple, leather leggings.

Gwen Stefani keeps it simple with a leather jacket and white tee.

Lady Gaga keeps the memory of Gianni Versaci alive with leather pieces he designed.

Chloe Sevigny wears a look from her 2012 resort line for Opening Ceremony, showing this trend will still be around for next year.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Christian Louboutin’s Fall Lookbook is Odd, Arty

Christian Louboutin’s Fall Lookbook is Odd, Arty
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share