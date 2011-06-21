Warm Weather Leather: A Trend for All Seasons

Karen Elson recently stepped out in a leather pencil skirt, making the piece look both lady-like and summer appropriate with a sheer blouse. Elson isn’t the only celebrity braving the heat in leather that isn’t just your typical belt, bag or shoe.

Salma Hayek walked the Cannes red carpet in a Gucci red leather dress and other fashion followers have been wearing this usually cooler weather material into the summer months. Of course, no trend is safe from – or done as interestingly by – Lady Gaga who cleaned out the Versace archives of leather for her “Edge of Glory” video. We’ve collected some of our favorite leather looks for your viewing pleasure.

Is warm weather leather a trend you’ll be wearing this summer?