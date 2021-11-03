How to Dress for Fall Weather When You’re Always Hot

Scroll To See More Images

I eagerly await fall, but if I’m being honest, I could skip straight to winter. Why? Because I spend the summer and even most of the fall sweating my ass off! When the weather finally dips below 70 degrees, sure it’s nice, but I’m still going to break an extreme sweat on my morning walk. All this got me thinking: How does someone dress for fall if they’re always hot? It’s me, I’m someone—and I’m here to share my top fall outfit ideas for warm weather.

I fully cringe when I see people layered up in hoodies when it’s 67 degrees. That is not sweater weather, my friends. Even when Meghan Markle visited NYC in September, she was bundled up in a full-on coat. As much as I love her, I had to wonder why. We’re all eager to dress for fall after months of crop tops and booty shorts, but there has to be a way to do it without baking alive, right?

Since it’s now November, I wanted to show my fellow hot sisters (or anyone else!) how to dress when the weather is getting cooler, but it’s not quite cold yet. Here’s what I came up with.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. What Am I, Princess Diana?

It’s true: putting on a sweatshirt and biker shorts automatically transforms you into the ‘90s fashion icon who also just so happened to be princess of the United Kingdom. This is my favorite look to stroll during on my morning walks—which are finally manageable, though I still make sure to have an iced coffee in tow.

This Aerie pullover is extremely lightweight and the forest green color makes me feel like I’m in the thick of fall without actually overheating. Of course, fall is still a time to keep your bare legs free! With these Forever 21 biker shorts, I’m comfortable when I get a little cold and still cool enough to power walk through the streets while desperately trying to spot some fall foliage.

Finally, pair this look with some retro Reeboks for the ultimate Princess Diana nod.

2. Irina Taught Me

I was looking for way to rock these black overalls from Express when I was inspired by Irina Shayk wearing overalls on the red carpet for the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. All you need to mimic her look is a bra and some combat boots, thereby making your overalls appear edgy, fabulous and, dare I say, grown up?

The thought of wearing overalls in the summer is absolutely unbearable to me, which is why I reserve them for fall. The last thing you want to feel in the sticky summer heat is constricted from your ankle to your chest, so an all-over garment isn’t the move.

This look keeps my legs warm and lets my arms breathe. Plus, you can layer a mesh shirt over the bra if you feel like the look is too revealing. My lacy bra is from Victoria’s Secret.

3. Teenage Carrie Bradshaw

Remember when Carrie wore that iconic studded belt with her pink Oscar de la Renta dress on a date to McDonald’s (of all places!) with her lovah? I tried to recreate that look here, except in a normal person’s price range.

The grey dress (also reminiscent of another Carrie moment!) is from AYM and the belt is from ASOS, though there’s a totally luxe one that’s similar that’s available from Alessandra Rich, aka the designer of my dreams. To top it all off, I’m wearing the perfect cat-eye sunnies from Giant Vintage with a leather jacket on standby.

What I love about this look is how easy it is to change up. You can easily add stockings or fishnets under the dress for some added warmth at night, or throw on that leather jacket when the temperature falls below 52 degrees, a.k.a the only temperature I’ll be caught wearing a jacket in.