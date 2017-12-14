14 Pairs of Seriously Warm Tights to Get You Through the Worst of Winter

Tights and leggings are a year-round staple, but when it gets nippy outside, the thin cotton or nylon pairs you might rely on when it’s 50-plus degrees don’t quite cut it. It’s time to ditch those pairs for some actually warm tights that you can pair with skirts, dresses, or even shorts.

Since we live in an age when technology is king, there are actually leggings and tights that have warming technology to keep you cozy even when the weather is a total shitshow. From athletic brands like Adidas and Under Armour to retailers like Macy’s and UNIQLO, many of our favorite brands understand the struggle and are putting an end to cold legs everywhere.

Click through the slideshow ahead to shop some of the best warm winter tights.