The Warmest, Coziest Clothes to Wrap Yourself In This Winter

A few days ago, I picked up something that last year’s me, or even 2010’s me, would have balked at: a cashmere cardigan. The Old Lauren would have dismissed the merits of an open-front sweater, assuming that only suburban moms who find themselves at the mall on any given Saturday would wear a cardigan. But the other night, after I refused to take it off before a particularly necessary post-election Netflix binge, I fell asleep wearing it and dreamt of actual clouds.

It’s always the warmest, coziest things that do that to you—put you in an alternate, Stars Hollow-like reality where snowflakes fall on your hair without melting and you can still feel your hands after you’ve been outside for ten minutes. And even though that’s not real, it doesn’t hurt to play the part: We found 26 of the warmest, coziest winter clothes—including the exact cardigan I haven’t taken off, a pair of indulgently soft lounge pants, and a heck of a lot of cashmere—to wrap yourself in, no matter if you’re braving the cold or staying inside. Now all you need is a good cup of hot chocolate and a new show to sink your teeth into.