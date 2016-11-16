StyleCaster
The Warmest, Coziest Clothes to Wrap Yourself In This Winter

Lauren Caruso
by
Cozy Warm Winter Clothes
Photo: Getty Images

A few days ago, I picked up something that last year’s me, or even 2010’s me, would have balked at: a cashmere cardigan. The Old Lauren would have dismissed the merits of an open-front sweater, assuming that only suburban moms who find themselves at the mall on any given Saturday would wear a cardigan. But the other night, after I refused to take it off before a particularly necessary post-election Netflix binge, I fell asleep wearing it and dreamt of actual clouds.

It’s always the warmest, coziest things that do that to you—put you in an alternate, Stars Hollow-like reality where snowflakes fall on your hair without melting and you can still feel your hands after you’ve been outside for ten minutes. And even though that’s not real, it doesn’t hurt to play the part: We found 26 of the warmest, coziest winter clothes—including the exact cardigan I haven’t taken off, a pair of indulgently soft lounge pants, and a heck of a lot of cashmere—to wrap yourself in, no matter if you’re braving the cold or staying inside. Now all you need is a good cup of hot chocolate and a new show to sink your teeth into.

1 of 27

New Revival Ivory Twist Oversized Sweater, $162; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Oak + Fort Velvert Dress FG9, $88; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

Tabio Fur Ankle Socks, $10; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

Wilfred Garrand Sweater, $85; at Aritzia

La Ligne La Nuit Shirt, $295; at La Ligne

 

Hope Scarf, $180; at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

UGG Vivienne Convertible Toscana Clutch, $275; at UGG

Photo: UGG

Alpaca and Wool Wrap Cardigan, $350; at Of a Kind

Photo: Of a Kind

Zara Quilted Bomber Jacket, $29.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Carrie Forbes Babouche Flats; $109; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Callahan Nubby Crewneck Dress $121; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Lellyn Fur Coat, $685; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil

Everlane The Cashmere Crop Mockneck Sweater, $130; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Acne Jewel Alpaca Beanie, $150; at Acne

Photo: Acne

Weekday Cropped Sweatshirt, $31; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Eugenia Kim Rain Hat, $265; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Babaton Sian Coat, $425; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

AYR The Tak Sweater, $185, at AYR

Photo: AYR

Barneys New York Woven Cashmere Gloves, $250; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Club Monaco Cristina Cashmere Cardigan, $249; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant, $140; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Levi’s Wide Brimmed Fedora, $45; at Levi’s

Photo: Levi's

Lulu’s Cozy Striped Scarf, $24; at Lulu’s

Photo: Lulu's

Madewell Funnelbeck Pullover, $69.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Zara Oversized Faux Fur Stole, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Soyer Cropped Army Sweater, $715; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

The Arrivals Winter Vader Jacket, $745; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals

