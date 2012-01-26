Waris Ahluwalia to Debut New Jewelry Line

Trying to find the perfect token of love for your special someone this Valentine’s Day?

Stylish man about town and new jewelry designer, Waris Ahluwalia, is set to debut his new jewelry line simply called Boo.

The small Valentine’s Day collection will debut in early February just in time for you to say I love you theright way. The line will consist ofa gold necklace, earrings and a bracelet.

So if you’d like to go ahead and get your love an amazing bauble,Boo by House of Waris will be available online in February at Moda Operandi.

Photo:BFA/SIPA