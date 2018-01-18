StyleCaster
The 29 Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions

by
Ah, the wardrobe malfunction. It seems like such a mainstay in modern pop culture that we can barely remember a time when it didn’t exist—and yet, prior to Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, the phrase didn’t even exist.

The incident, which ended up with Janet’s entire right breast being exposed to hundreds of millions of people, was scandalous at the time. But these days, with paparazzi as prevalent as they are the wardrobe malfunction is relatively common.

MORE: 8 Relatable Times Beyoncé Proved That She Was Totally Human

Ahead, check out 29 of the most NSFW celebrity wardrobe malfunctions in recent memory.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Courtney Stodden
Courtney Stodden

Stodden accidentally let a little nip slip out at the Night of 100 Stars.

Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Possibly the most notorious celebrity wardrobe malfunction of all time, at the American Music Awards last year.

Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski 
Emily Ratajkowski 

On the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, with a little issue—and, for once, this style problem can’t be blamed on a light breeze.

Photo: Wenn
Bella Hadid 
Bella Hadid 

At the The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) premiere at Cannes last summer, struggling.

Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne 
Cara Delevingne 

Hitting up the premiere of Pan in London in 2015. Oops.

Photo: Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey

A little see-through at the VMAs last year.

Photo: Getty Images
Stella Maxwell 
Stella Maxwell 

At the Love magazine party last year. Love's annual advent calendar is pretty risqué, but we imagine this isn't quite what she has in mind.

Photo: Wenn
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Date night at Park Chinois in London.

Photo: Wenn
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

On Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in NYC in 2011.

Photo: Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie
Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie

Ever the gentleman, Skarsgård helped Robbie fix her rapidly unraveling dress at the European premiere of The Legend Of Tarzan last summer in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Showing a little more than she bargained for at the VMAs last year.

Photo: Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

It wouldn't be a wardrobe malfunction slideshow without a Mariah Carey sighting. (Here, outside Catch in West Hollywood.)

Photo: Wenn
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Celebrating, among other things, her Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collab last month in Beverly Hills.

Photo: Getty Images
Tanya Mityushina
Tanya Mityushina

At the John Wick: Chapter Two premiere in Hollywood last month.

Photo: Getty Images
Christina Milian 
Christina Milian 

At the Live by Night premiere in Hollywood last month.

Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

While accepting a People's Choice award from Alison Brie and Leslie Mann, Johnson almost lost her sparkly Armani Prive Couture crop top, thanks to Mann, who gave her a well-intentioned hug on stage and undid her top in the process.

Photo: Youtube / People's Choice
Britney Spears
Britney Spears

The queen of wardrobe malfunctions had a serious slip-up while performing in Las Vegas.

Photo: Youtube / Miss. DeliciousF@G

Another one, also onstage in Vegas.

Photo: Youtube / Miss. DeliciousF@G
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Going commando under your Tom Ford gown is a risky move, A.H.

Photo: Getty Images
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea

Her dress on the VMA red carpet showed just a little too much leg in 2013.

Photo: Getty Images
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

Obviously. Super Bowl 2004. Epic.

Photo: Getty Images
Kanye West
Kanye West

A little more than we wanted to see of Kanye West, on his way home from dinner with Kim Kardashian in 2012.

Photo: Fame Flynet
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

At a water park in 2012.

Photo: Fame Flynet
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello

At the premiere of The Young Pope at the Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino last year.

Photo: Getty Images
Giulia Salemi
Giulia Salemi

Also at the Young Pope premiere. Coincidence? We think not.

Photo: Getty Images

