Britney Spears’ Entire Breast Pops Out in Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Britney Spears was minding her own business performing in Las Vegas last night. All was going just fine. She was well into her millionth night at her “Piece of Me” residency, and the crowd was on fire. Not literally, though, because that would be bad. And then—disaster struck.

Specifically, this is a disaster that poor Brit is well accustomed to by now: Her breast popped out of her leotard. Brit is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions, but this is a particularly unfortunate instance. We’ve seen her bra strap refuse to stay put, and we’ve watched as two backup dancers furiously tried to zip her catsuit back in place. But we’ve never seen anything quite like this before.

Have a gander:

Yeah, there’s no denying that Spears is a pro at sticking to “the show must go on,” no matter what.

Since it’s Thursday and we all need a little distraction, here are a couple of other gems from previous wardrobe malfunctions Britney has weathered. Enjoy, and hold on to your leotards out there, ladies.