Wardrobe Basics 2.0 – The New Must-Haves For Every Closet

We know that by now you have your perfect skinny jeans, Audrey Hepburn worthy trench, black pumps and LBD covered, so we’ve compiled the newest crop of basics for every closet.

From the perfect sequin tank to cool yet refined anoraks and black booties, the above 12 items may not come cheap, but they’ll be in such heavy rotation you’ll never look back. The best part? They may just be all you need to get by.

