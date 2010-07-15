Wardrobe Basics 2.0 – The New Must-Haves For Every Closet

We know that by now you have your perfect skinny jeans, Audrey Hepburn worthy trench, black pumps and LBD covered, so we’ve compiled the newest crop of basics for every closet.
From the perfect sequin tank to cool yet refined anoraks and black booties, the above 12 items may not come cheap, but they’ll be in such heavy rotation you’ll never look back. The best part? They may just be all you need to get by.
ANORAK
In a heritage brand meets cool chick sort of way, the anorak makes for perfect weekend gear, or to subdue a sexy dress for day. Belt it over anything for a complete look. Tomboy cargo jacket, $180, by Charley 5.0; Cinched anorak, $78, by BDG
FEMININE BLOUSE
The blouse is back, not that is really went anywhere. With all that leather you've amassed in your closet, turn to something pretty to temper the edge. Lace detail blouse, $316.30, by Beyond Vintage
BLACK BOOTIES
Everyone needs a little bootie every now and then. Every ensemble looks current with a black suede or leather ankle boot. Black booties, $89, by Steve Madden
CHAMBRAY SHIRT
Equal parts American classic and menswear chic, the denim shirt can be worn big for a slouchy belted look or fitted to offset skinny pants. Either way its versatility will have you wondering how many times a week is ok to rock it. Light chambray shirt, $68, by Madewell, Chambray shirt, $98, by J.Crew
GOLD CUFF
Look instantly put-together with a statement cuff. One piece has you fully accessorized. Picado cuff, $575, by Pamela Love, Gold lattice cuff, $188, by Max & Chloe
GREY BLAZER
Not to give all the love to one brand, but Rag & Bone just gets jackets for women. We love a cool blazer in grey, either single or double breasted, it's the perfect touch of preppy chic for jeans or a dress. Riding Blazer, $550, by Rag & Bone, Double breasted blazer, $525, by Rag & Bone
Splatter paint pants, $9.99, by Gap
SLOUCHY KHAKIS
Harems will come and go, but khaki is forever. A great slouchy pair is chic and comfy and looks adorable with heels and a blazer for work or a sequin tank for dinner. Khaki trousers, $162, by Current Elliot
Slouchy pants, $265, by Theory
BROWN MENSWEAR BELT
Honestly, you need a belt to wear over just about everything, from jackets to sweaters to frocks. Brown is chic and classic. Don't forget to loop the end around itself to stay completely modern. Brown belt with gold buckle, $300, by Prada, Brown belt, $48, by Madewell
LEOPARD ACCESSORIES
In the words of L.L. Cool J, "Don't call it a comeback." Everyone is always lauding leopard as the next big thing, but it's here to stay and serves as the perfect accent piece. Leopard shoulder bag, $1,550, by Lanvin
SEQUIN TOP
Not just for evening, sequins are a new all-day staple. Wear it with trousers for a louche 70s look or jeans and heels for a fun flirty look. Sequin top, $240, by See by Chloé
LEATHER SHORTS
Keep the daisy duke variety out of this sophisticated picture. Today's leather shorts are more office worthy than Harley Davidson convention. Wear with a tee for a relaxed take and don't be afraid to don tights underneath when the cold hits. Grey leather shorts, $445, by Diane von Furstenberg
Grey suede pleated shorts, $135, by Topshop
STRIPED TEE
We cannot sing the praises of the striped tee loud enough. Whenever days at the French Riviera are called to mind, something is going right. Striped tee, $98, by Vince
Striped tee, $42.97, by Monroe