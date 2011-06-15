Warby Parker’s Ripple Effect

There are good ideas and there are great ideas.

Warby Parker just may be the latter. Not only are they committed to offering affordable, stylish glasses and helping underprivileged people around the world to see, but their mission creates a ripple effect that employs a new class of workers, promotes and empowers women and engenders confidence in the communities they reach.

Watch the video above to hear co-founder Neil Blumenthal speak to the ripple effect that great ideas can have, not just in New York or the United States, but around the world.

