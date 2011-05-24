Warby Parker’s Mission: Look Great While Helping Others

Partnering with Starbucks, we set out to find Future Tastemakers who have an inspiring and positive impact on the world. That’s when we found genius eyeglass makers Warby Parker.

David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, two of Warby Parker’s hip founders, started their fashion-forward eyeglass company with two ideals: that they would work hard and stay friends.

Inspired by his work running Vision Spring, a non-profit that focussed on providing eyeglasses to the people of the developing world, Blumenthal wanted keep quality glasses cheap for everyone while helping out those in need.

Aside from offering incredible eye wear for great prices, Warby Parker is best known for its “Buy a Pair/ Give a Pair” program. Every time someone buys a pair of glasses, Warby Parker donates a pair of glasses to someone in need. If that’s not social impact, what is?

