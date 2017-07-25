The New Off-White x Warby Parker Collaboration is Making Simple Eyewear Chic

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh teamed up with Warby Parker on a new, minimalist eyewear collection—and they cost just $95 each. [Refinery 29]

Celebrity Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli swears that this makeup trend is the next contour. [Coveteur]

Kendall Jenner debuted a new, fun curly hairstyle—and we are loving it. [Teen Vogue]

These are the five words Chrissy Teigen tweeted to get blocked by Donald Trump. [Elle]

Justin Bieber apologizes to fans for canceling Purpose World Tour dates. [Cosmo]

A new study from New Zealand reveals that most people will suffer a mental illness in their lifetime. [Elle UK]

Here’s everything you need to know about the Senate healthcare vote today. [Refinery 29]

Rihanna channels ’90s Kate Moss while in London. [Vogue]

Is it your dream to go out to dinner with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio? Well, first off, you need to have A LOT of cash. [Cosmo]

Michael Kors is buying Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion. [Marie Claire]