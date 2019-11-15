Warby Parker’s Black Friday Sale Will Have Us All Seeing in 20/20

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s a fun fact about me that I know you all really want to know (sarcasm implied, obviously): I have astigmatism! Basically, what that means is that the shape of my eyes causes me to have relatively poor vision—but at least I get to shop Warby Parker’s Black Friday 2019 deals. While having to wear glasses while I work and drive at night isn’t my ideal situation, using glasses as a fashion statement definitely makes everything better. Enter: Warby Parker. What once started out as an online-only glasses shop has turned into one of the most popular places to purchase glasses now (and for good reason). From regular ole glasses to progressives and prescription sunnies, Warby Parker has everything you need to have you seeing in 20/20.

Wearing glasses doesn’t have to be a curse of genetics or staring at screens too much. It can be a way to show your personality through your eyewear! Whether you’re the sort of person who likes to wear round eyeglasses that look kind of like Harry Potter or a cat-eye, sexy librarian glasses kind of person, Warby Parker has it all, baby. Even their prescription lens sunglasses are an ideal situation. I mean, who doesn’t want to block out the haters in chic shades while also being able to see? Give me all the pairs, please.

While Warby Parker has yet to release information on whether or not they’re having a Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, we’re hopeful that the glasses brand—now that it’s larger and more popular than ever—will participate in the festivities. In past years, Warby Parker hasn’t really done the whole Black Friday thing due to the fact that their prices are already extremely low (that direct-to-consumer vibe). We’re still making a glasses wishlist just in case, though, and keeping our eyes peeled on the pairs below. Maybe Santa will bless us with a discounted pair this year.