Wanted: Brand New Girlfriend For Adam Levine

Well, this is sort of sad, but also sort of exciting. One of our ultimate obsessions, Mr. Adam Levine, is back on the market after splitting from his ridiculously hot model girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna. The couple had been together for two years and were known for basically just looking really, really attractive together.

A few months ago, it was rumored that they had parted ways, but The Voice host and his model squeeze claimed they were stronger than ever. I guess this was not so, as Anne made a statement saying, “Adam and I have decided to separate in an amicable and supportive manner. We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best.”

So what does this mean for our beloved Adam? Now that he’s free from the old ball and chain, will he act out like a scorned frat boy and sleep with anything in sight? Or, at 33, is Adam going to get serious about settling down? My guess is a little bit of both. Considering he’s on top of the world right now career wise (and he’s sort of a tool), he’ll probably go out and buy himself an obnoxious vehicle (a yellow Lambo seems a little too much for him — maybe a Porsche Panamera) and date another Victoria’s Secret babe. But truthfully, my hope is that somehow he and Christina Aguilera will stop their verbal sparring — and take it to the sheets.

To remember the couple’s happier days, let’s take a look back at their sexy, naked Russian Vogue spread above.