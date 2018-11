To us, there’s nothing better than that perfect pair of ankle boots — especially when they’ve got a biker-style harness and a heel high enough to add a few inches, but low enough to wear on a daily basis. That’s why we’re all about these essential Topshop babies, which would pair perfectly with anything from skinny black jeans and a blazer to a swingy skirt. As far as fall purchases go, these are high on our list.

Topshop Alexus Harness Boots; $180; at Topshop