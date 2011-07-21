Want to Write For Italian Vogue?

Say what you will about Franca Sozanni and her controversial blog posts on Italian Vogue, lady is willing to mix it up. She’s talked smack on bloggers while blogging, set up pages unabashedly titled “V Curvy” and “V Black” on the site, and now she’s letting the masses get a chance at a byline on Vogue Italia‘s website.

The EIC recently posted this on her blog:

“As from September a new project will be launched, or better, a new channel. And for all those who love to write this channel will be ideal. We will be speaking about fashion, photography, designers, fabrics, accessories, purses, shoes, jewelry, and hairstyles. And more, fashion, cinema and art, news from the world always linked to fashion, customs, traditions and the history of a Country. Each piece that is published on the channel will be signed. So what do you have to do? Send us proposals, or rather what you would like to write about.”

I mean, that’s pretty major, and don’t think people don’t recognize it. There are already ten pages of comments with readers pitches, and Sozanni is responding to them all from thoughts on Twiggy to fashion and sex and offering the young ones tips on how to pitch. Your shot at contributing ends Tuesday and I happen to think it’s all pretty revolutionary. I wonder if it pays?

