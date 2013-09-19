Want: A Wrap-Around Cardigan That Dazzles

What: A jacquard wrap-around knit cardigan from Zara in a seriously eye-catching pattern.

Why: The print may be bold, but the neutral palette makes this a surprisingly versatile piece for fall when the weather is unpredictable and layering is a must.

How: Throw this over a tee or tank top, or layer it under a jacket for more textured look. Pair the knit with jeans for a weekend casual ensemble, or dress it up with tapered dress pants and fancy flats. If the silhouette feels overwhelming we recommend cinching it at the waist with a skinny belt.

Jacquard Wrap Around Sweater, $79; at Zara