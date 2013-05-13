Want: A Chic Laser-Cut Wooden iPhone Case for $20

What: A graphic iPhone case made from real laser-cut cherry wood and stained with black dye.

Why: We’ve been itching for a new phone case for a while now, but so many we’ve seen are simply too twee, too expensive, or just plain tacky. This one, however, manages to be both unique and wallet-friendly.

How: Not that we’re terribly concerned with matching our phone covers to our clothing, but it’s worth pointing out that this case’s neutral tones are understated and chic, as opposed to so many others fashioned in fluorescent colors or emblazoned with bold logos.

Lazerwood Nina Wooden iPhone 5 Case, $20; at AHALife