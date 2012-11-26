Want: A Glamorous (And Warm) Knit Hat That’s Also A Turban

What: This super-chic knit turban-style hat

Why: We’re loving this season’s turban and head-wrap trend, but let’s face facts: Strutting around town in the dead of winter with nothing covering your head but a flimsy piece of silk isn’t exactly the most logical plan. That’s why we’re loving this hat, that combines warmth with the cool-girl appeal of a modern turban.

How: For day, we’d pair this hat with any of the season’s top coat trends, from structured military styles to warm puffers. For a night out, we’d team it up with a fur (or faux fur) jacket for a double dose of glamour.

Minerva Star Gray Turban Hat, $66; at ASOS