Want: Effortless Striped Flat Espadrilles (For Less Than $20!)

What: A pair of comfy slip-on flat espadrilles.

Why: Ideally, we’d love to prance around in the prettiest spring heels all day, every day. But practicaity side reminds us that comfort is just as important, especially with all the summer strolling we’ll surely be doing. These inexpensive flat espadrilles by Soludos satisfy both sides of the coin—not only are they adorable, but they’re also super comfortable. Plus, they’re easy to wear—no laces, buckles, or hassle. Just slip ’em on and you’re good to go.

How: These versatile options pretty much go with all your spring and summer looks. From denim shorts to sundresses, throw them on with any casual outfits for an effortless, laid-back look.

Soludos Classic Stripe, $19.97; at Piperlime