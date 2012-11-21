Want: A Super-Unique Deco Arm Band To Jazz Up Any Holiday Look

What: This cool silver and colored-stone Deco-style arm band

Why: As much as we love standard bracelets and necklaces, every now and then a look needs a piece that’ll really stand out and give it that extra something.

How: Whether you wear this right above or below your elbow, or just south of your shoulder, there’s no denying it’ll add a touch of originality to anything from a flowing maxi skirt and sleeveless blouse, to skinny jeans and a tee or tank.

Bonus! No matter what your outfit, odds are you’ll be the only gal in the room wearing an arm band.

Art Deco Arm Band With Rhinestones, $19.90; at Zara