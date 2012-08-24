Want: Topshop’s Patent Cut-Out Heels

With all things retro invading our closets this fall, we’re looking for optimal footwear to help us waltz down memory lane. For us, the upcoming season is all about being bundled up enough to poke around outdoor markets and jump into leaf piles. With that in mind, we’re been searching endlessly for the perfect pair of Mary Janes to fulfill said wardrobe requirement.

We think we may have found the solution in Topshop’s Joni Cut-Out Dolly heels. The heel is just high enough to give you a lift, but low enough so as not break your back as you schlep from meeting to meeting. To us, they’re just about perfect.

Joni Cut Out Dolly Heels, $130, at Topshop