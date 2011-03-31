Want This Trashy $1500 Balmain Tank? Too Bad, It’s Sold Out

When the Balmain Spring 2011 collection walked in Paris last September, the first thought that crossed my mind was: how much are they going to charge for those tattered t-shirts held together with safety pins? I knew that it would probably be a lot, but I certainly wouldn’t have guessed $1,515. Even if you fell in love with this punky tank top and promised yourself that it would be the one key piece you’d splurge on this season, I hate to tell youit’s already sold out.

This silk top, “embellished” with cigarette burns and safety pins, only hit Net-A-Porter this morning and it’s no longer available. Crazy, right? The whole rock-and-roll Americana thing is certainly trendy, but I highly doubt that the workmanship and quality of the materials are superior enough to warrant a four-figure price tag. Personally, I don’t think it’s that specialto me it actually looks kind of tired.

How much do you think this Balmain tank should be worth, and more importantly, do you even think it’s cute?