Want To Take Your Pants Off On The Subway? Come To NYC!

Today marks the official date of the 11th Annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City. That’s right folks, if you’re on the subway at 3 PM today, get ready to see some undies!

The requirements to participate are simple: you have to be willing to take your pants off on the subway and you then have to maintain a straight face. The instructions for the pantless ride clearly state that participants MUST be wearing underwear, for which we thank them. According to the website, “Our aim is to make people laugh, not piss them off.”

If this sounds appealing to you but you just can’t make it to New York, don’t fret. The event takes place in cities around the world. (Props to the first person who organizes a travel tour group focused on subway stripping.)

So check out the video below for some first-hand memories of pantless subway rides past, and check out the Improve Everywhere site for details on how to participate. Are any of our readers brave enough to strip down to their skivvies? If so, let us know in the comments section below!