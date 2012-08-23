Want: Stacked Rings By Moratorium

These days, versatility is the name of the game. Whether it’s lightweight shirts begging for some layering action or the ultimate pair of cropped trousers that will take you from the office to happy hour, we’re only making room in our closets for pieces that can go the distance. Accessories, of course, fall into this group as well, and we think we’ve found an amazing solution in these stacked rings by Moratorium.

Whether you want to pile them on top of one another or spread them out onto your hand (or just wear one), we’re loving the simple yet eye-catching effect of these silver rings. Additional benefit: they’re made right in the good ol’ US of A in Brooklyn, New York. Score!

Stack Rings by Moratorium, $400, at Occulter