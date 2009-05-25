Want Some Tunes with that Tee?

Our friends over at Refinery 29 have brought us some very cool T-shirts made by Ron Herman and LNA. The two have reamed up with Invisible DJ to create The Music Tee. The Tee features album artwork on the front with a playlist sponsored by Invisible DJ on the back. When you buy the shirt, you are also given a special code to enter into LNA’s website to download the same playlist written on your back.

With your music tastes so visibly on display, you will finally be able to back them up with some real knowledge, unlike most of your collection of “vintage” concert tees.