Want: Skinny Silver Initial Rings Perfect For Stacking, Layering, And Gift-Giving

What: These skinny, stackable rings from Anthropologie.

Why: Oversized cocktail rings are taking a backseat this season to lighter jewelry, especially super-thin rings that can be layered or worn above the knuckle.

How: Wear them separately or pile them on en masse —either way, they’ll look super-chic and of-the-moment. To really let them shine, pair these rings with a classically minimal outfit like a black turtleneck and black trousers, á la Audrey Hepburn.

Bonus! These’ll make perfect gifts or stocking stuffers this season.

Wee Initial Ring, $56; at Anthropologie